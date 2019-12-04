POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will be bustling with activity throughout the holidays.
Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 11 and 12.
Children ages 3-10 are invited to make a fingerprint Christmas tree at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Those age 5 and older may try their hand at making a Christmas agamograph at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. An agamograph is a series of images that change at different angles.
The Potomac history group will discuss Christmas time in Potomac at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and later that day at 4 p.m. children 4 years and older may create their own gingerbread house. This activity, along with others, which will be noted, has limited space.
People should let the library know if they are planning to attend an event or activity so plans can be made to have adequate supplies and space. The library can be contacted at 987-6457.
— Potomac Grade School second-graders recently had a visit from Dr. Jessica Collins, from the Middlefork Veterinarian Clinic in Collison.
As their guest reader, she told one of her favorite stories, “The Gruffalo,” and then answered the students’ questions about her career as a veterinarian.
— The book club will not meet in December, but has chosen its January selection -- “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger.
The book is an account of a boy standing at the door of his young manhood, trying to understand a world that seems to be falling apart around him. The novel is about discovering the terrible price of wisdom and the enduring grace of God.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Potomac Public Library.
— The senior lunch group will dine at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Potomac Church of Christ. Chris and Dale Mackiewicz will host the event. All those interested in food and fellowship are welcome.
— The Potomac food pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the old ambulance building.
Those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet eligibility requirements are invited. Participants should bring a box or basket to hold items.
— Thought for the week: “It is the apathetic person that sees the cause while the charitable person sees the need.” — Shannon L. Alder
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com