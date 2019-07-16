POTOMAC — The Potomac American Legion will have a breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
The Legion has also started serving lunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jesse LeSure has been named the new American Legion Commander, due to a move to Missouri by the former commander, Harold Hoskins.
— Gateway Family Services of Illinois will sponsor a Barn Bash from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Gordyville USA, rural Gifford.
There will be live music from Wreckless Whiskey, food, a 50/50 drawing and silent and live auctions.
Parents can register their children in a Little Mr. and Miss competition by heading to https://www.gatewayfamilyservices.org/events-1, where votes can be gathered for a one-year reign.
Gateway Family Services is a nonprofit organization that provides services to those who have experienced trauma or need other mental health help.
— The Sons of the American Legion will host the country band Wreckless Whiskey from 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 26. Food and drinks will be served.
— The Kindergarten Readiness program will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by the summer reading program at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, both taking place at the Potomac Public Library.
An adult activity of puzzles and games will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Preschool time will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25, and a movie time for kids at 1:30 p.m. later that day.
— Thought for the week: “Generosity is a boomerang”- Julie Walsh Peck, my very wise and generous sister-in-law
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com