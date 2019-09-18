POTOMAC — Beautiful weather greeted Potomac Fall Festival attendees enjoying the festivities of the weekend.
Ted and Fran Lemke were the parade grand marshalls, and Fred and Julie Hughes were honored with the 2019 Community Contributor award. Both the Lemkes and the Hugheses are active and longtime residents of Potomac.
— The cake walk, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, is rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, behind Gifford State Bank.
This will be the last one of the year. Donations of sweets and other prizes will be accepted at the library during regular hours.
— Potomac Grade School will be a drop-off location for a Vermilion County schools shoe drive. New athletic shoes for male or female students, grades preschool to 12th grade, are sought. All sizes are welcome.
— Margaret Farnsworth, a former Potomac resident, will be the guest speaker at a combined service of the Middlefork and Gifford United Methodist churches at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Middlefork church in Potomac.
Following the service, there will be a potluck lunch in the church annex.
Farnsworth has been a missionary with The Mission Society Global and World Gospel Mission since 1988. She has served in both Kenya and Kazakhstan during the last 30 years. The public is invited.
— The Collison Country summer music shows will wrap up th season with a performance by the CU4Arts Country Music Ensemble from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Masonic Park in Collison.
Food will be available for purchase at 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the last performance of the summer.
— The book club will meet to discuss “Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Potomac Public Library. Everyone is invited to attend.
— The Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 25 and 26 at the Potomac Public Library.
Adults will have a chance to make a pumpkin wine glass centerpiece at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, and again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library. The night event will take place if enough interest is shown. Be sure to sign up by contacting the library at 217-987-6457, or stop in.
Children can learn the art of storytelling at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. This activity is for children ages 8 and up.
— Thought for the week: “If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.”- - J.K. Rowling
