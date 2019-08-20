POTOMAC — David Judy of Potomac recently provided information regarding the Mary A. Judy Industrial School for Girls, which was founded by Ambrose Judy, a relative of David’s three generations back.
Judy spoke at the Potomac History Club at Potomac Public Library.
The school was home to around 30 girls in the 1930s. They ranged in age from 10-17, and many were runaways from Chicago.
In 1954, a Chicago church bought the building, which was adjacent to Judy’s property. His family bought it back in 1971, and it was there that he and his wife, Marjorie, raised their 10 children.
— An open house is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Potomac Community Building for Esther Darrow, a longtime Potomac resident who is moving to Arkansas to be closer to family.
Mrs. Darrow is a retired Armstrong-Ellis Grade School teacher and was active in the community for many years.
The Church of the Nazarene will host the event, and the public is invited.
— The Philo Country Opry Band will be on stage for the Collison Country summer music show, sponsored by the Collison Masonic Lodge No. 714.
It will take place Wednesday, Aug. 28,m at the Masonic Park in Collison. Food will be available at 5 p.m., with music playing from 6-8:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and be prepared to be entertained. The last show will be in September.
— Although the Potomac Public Library has started its new hours, which are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there will be one exception. On Thursday, Aug. 22 the library will close at 5 p.m. so librarian Elizabeth Osborn may attend the Potomac Grade School open house.
Residents are encouraged to stop by and sign up for a library card and to check out the programs they have to offer the community.
Homework Club will meet from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 28 and 29.
Puzzles and games will be available for adults at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, and children may participate in a craft from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
— The book club will discuss “A Few Red Drops: The Chicago Race Riot of 1919” by Claire Hartfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
— Thought for the week: “A good criterion for measuring success in life is the number of people you have made happy.” — Robert J. Lumsden
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com