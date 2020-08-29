POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will hold its annual fall flower sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the butterfly garden in Potomac.
A variety of fall flowers, including mums, ornamental cabbage and kale, black-eyed Susans and grasses will be offered. Preorders are encouraged and can be made by contacting a member or stopping by the Potomac Public Library during regular hours.
In addition to the flower sale, the club will have rocks and paint available for its Potomac Rocks project, in which residents are invited to paint a rock to adorn the new addition to the butterfly garden. Residents of all ages are encouraged to use their creativity for this permanent display.