POTOMAC — The Potomac Food Pantry will still hold its distribution at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the old ambulance building, with a few modifications due to the stay-in-place order. It will be a drive-up pickup arrangement. Patrons will give their names and remain in their vehicle. The workers will load items, and social distancing will be practiced. No one will be allowed inside the facility, and the signature requirement will be waived.
— Middlefork United Methodist Church has canceled its community Maundy Thursday worship as well as its Easter celebration due to precautions in conjunction with coronavirus. The Rev. George Desmond has been offering email messages to his congregation and has extended the invitation to anyone who feels a need to connect spiritually during this time. Those interested may contact him at thedez276@aol.com.
— Elizabeth Osborn, librarian at Potomac Public Library, is posting various crafts and other activities that can be done at home while the library is closed. You may view these on the Potomac Public Library Facebook page.
— In the midst of this unprecedented, uncertain time, there are some uplifting stories of our community members using their time and talents to help others in need. The following are a few of what has been shared. Please feel free to contact the column with the email listed at the end if you have a story that you may have heard to lift our spirits.
— Mary Remole of Hooves of Hope recently brightened the day of several lucky recipients of her “famous” chocolate chip cookies. She passed them out as people drove through in their vehicles, using social-distancing procedures and wearing gloves. She plans to do it again soon, weather permitting, and has hinted that a miniature horse parade through town is in the works. Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services has found a way to stay connected with his clients, the majority of whom are children. He sends them packages with crayons, drawing paper and sensory activities. They are currently having “telehealth sessions” to stay connected. Their horses have also been busy sending cards to all clients. The horses are normally a part of therapy sessions. The Hooves of Hope Easter Extravaganza has been postponed at this time.
— Jean Gildersleeve of Armstrong and her sister-in-law, Pam Owens of Potomac, have been busy at their sewing machines, having made, at this writing, more than 300 face masks. They are reversible with wires over the nose for good fit, and open-ended so additional barrier material can be placed inside.
Her son delivered 50 each to Bowman Estates, Vermilion Gardens and North Logan nursing homes in Danville, and have already had a call for more. There is a Facebook group called Million Mask Challenge for anyone who would like to put their sewing talent to good use. This is a nationwide effort, and the page features sewing advice and tips.
Also posting to the group are nursing homes, hospice groups, doctors and nurses who are in dire need of these masks. You may also contact Gildersleeve directly at denjean70@peoplepc.com for more information.
— Tucker Griffin, a preschooler at Potomac Grade School, was feeling down with his fifth birthday coming up and no way to celebrate with his family and friends. So his mother, Lacey, devised a plan for the party to come to him. A parade of well-wishers drove by their house in rural Potomac to make his day special on Sunday, March 29.
— Clarenda McCarty, kindergarten teacher at Potomac Grade School, was inspired by a post on social media to encourage children and their parents to display hand-drawn Easter eggs in their windows so children could go on a drive-by egg hunt. Others are displaying hearts to encourage and thank healthcare workers and others on the front line of the pandemic.
— Tim Reardon of Lola’s Bar and Grill was recently contacted by a longtime Potomac resident who was going to receive a check from the government that wasn’t going to make a difference in his life, but he wanted to make a difference in someone else’s.
He made arrangements to purchase 30 spaghetti dinners for the first 30 customers last Tuesday. Said Reardon, “I was completely taken back, fighting back tears and was speechless for a minute. Kind of sad times we are going through, but it is times like this that we can see the true beauty and compassion of the citizens in our wonderful community.”
Lola’s continues to offer drive-by pickup for its mea
— There ARE good people in this world, and we don’t have to look far to find them. Thank you.
— Thought for the week: “One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.” — Shannon L. Alder
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com