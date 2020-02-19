POTOMAC — The Potomac-Armstrong Cardinals eighth-grade boys basketball season ended with a 50-23 loss to Pontiac Saint Mary’s in the IESA 8 1-A state finals Feb. 15.
Despite the loss, it was the most successful season in the Potomac-Armstrong co-op history.
This was the first state appearance for the co-op, which began in 2007, and the first for Potomac since 2001.
PA coach AJ Nowaczyk said he was proud of his team and how the players bonded together.
“I have never been more proud to call myself a Cardinal,” Nowaczyk said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed having this opportunity to coach these boys. We have grown into a family, and the support these boys show for each other is beyond amazing.
“I’m so excited too see what they can accomplish in high school. I will miss coaching this group for sure.”
The team finished the season with a 17-3 record and earned the titles of county champions conference champion, regional champion, sectional champion and Elite Eight state qualifier.
Members of the team were Adrian Flores, Devan Larkin, Eli Kennel, Cooper McCarty, Alec Hickman, Colton Murphy, Evan Huston, Nathan Rogers, Braxton Gerth, Killin Asbury, Cain Buhr and Dawson McMasters.
Assistant coaches were Wade Rogers and Paul Kuiper.
— The Potomac Public Library will have Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 26, and 27. Lego building will be offered from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Adults can make a craft at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and children will have a craft opportunity from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
— The book club will hold its discussion of the book “The Knife Man” by Wendy Moore at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the library. Everyone is welcome.
— With income tax season underway, several library patrons have asked about making gifts to the library to receive charitable donation tax deductions. There are two ways donors can support their library and receive a tax deduction — by sending gifts directly to the library or by donating to it through the Illinois Library Association’s Fund of Illinois Libraries.
Those who choose to donate directly should make checks payable to Potomac Public Library and send them to 110 E. State St., PO Box 171, Potomac, IL 61865. The library will acknowledge receipt of the gift with a personal letter and a copy of its IRS determination letter for filing with taxes.
If a donor chooses to give through the Illinois Library Association, checks should be made payable to the Fund for Illinois Libraries, and indicate that funds are for Potomac Public Library. Mail the check to Illinois Library Association, 33 West Grand Ave., Suite 401, Chicago Il 60654-6799.
The ILA will deposit the check, and once it’s cleared the bank, send your gift to the Potomac library. Note that either way you give, your gift is generally tax deductible, although you should consult your tax preparer or legal counsel to verify. If you have questions, please call the library at 217-987-6457 or email potomacpubliclibrary@gmail.com. The library’s current operating hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
— Thought for the week: “One is not blamable for mistakes; we all make them. A mistake is not a crime, it is only a miscarriage of judgment.” — Mark Twain
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com