POTOMAC — The village of Potomac will sponsor a clean-up day from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Millie Curtis Park.
The cost is $20 per load, and anyone participating will be expected to help unload their vehicle. No paint, chemicals, tires or other hazardous materials will be accepted.
This is offered to Potomac village residents only.
— After clean-up, residents may want to consider beautifying their homes that day with flowers from the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders’ annual flower sale.
It will take place at the butterfly garden in Potomac from 9 a.m.-noon.
Proceeds will go toward the mural to be painted on the Middlefork Township Building.
— The Potomac American Legion will hold a jam session from 5-10 p.m., also on Saturday at the Legion building.
Musicians are invited to show their talents. Food will be available from 5-7 p.m.
— The Middlefork food pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the old ambulance building in Potomac.
Township residents who meet eligibility requirements are invited. Please bring a box or basket to aid in distribution.
— Organizers for the Kala Colunga benefit are still accepting baskets or other items for their silent auction. To donate,text or call Tori Parkerson at 217-377-9330.
The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, to help the Colunga family with expenses incurred due to Colunga’s breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
— Potomac Public Library will hold homework club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. May 6, 8, and 9.
Adults are invited to discuss Potomac history at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
A Mother’s Day craft for children will be offered from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
