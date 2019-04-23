Potomac butterfly mural design unveiled

POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club has unveiled its artist and design for the butterfly garden mural, which will be painted on the Middlefork Township Building soon.
Nathan Grice of Paxton has been working on the concept for the past few months. Grice is a self-taught artist who does acrylic paintings, pin striping, murals, embossed metal art and metal shaping. His experience with murals includes painting five of them with with the Walldogs artist group.
The Walldogs is composed of artists from America, as well as other countries.
An average of 150-200 artists convene in a small town over a few days and paint an average of 15 murals during that time. Their paintings transform the town and not only make it a tourist destination, but provide history through the paintings and stories behind them.
The project in Potomac reflects Grice’s desire to bring life to a small town that would not be able to support an entire Walldog event. He said he is honored to have been chosen to lead a mural design for Keene State College in New Hampshire later this summer.
Stay tuned for further information on when the painting will take place, as the community will be invited to watch as the mural unfolds.
— Potomac Grade School, with help from the PTO, has installed a buddy bench on its playground.
The idea of the buddy bench is to spread kindness and help students develop friendships. If a student can’t find anyone to play with, they’re encouraged to sit on the bench. The catch is, if one is asked to play while sitting on the bench, they cannot turn them down. Funds for the bench were provided by the PTO.
— The Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a Binglow event Saturday, April 27, at the Potomac American Legion. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with bingo starting at 6. Glowing hats, necklaces and bracelets will add to the fun, and cash prizes will be awarded.
— Potomac Public Library will have homework club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. April 29, May 1 and 2. A craft for adults to make will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and a children’s craft from 4-5 p.m. May 2.
— The book club has selected “The Baker’s Secret” by Steven P. Kiernan for its next discussion.
Emmanuelle makes the bread that has sustained her fellow villagers in the dark days since the Germans invaded her country in a small town on the Normandy coast of France. She watched with shame and anger as her kind mentor was forced to wear the six-pointed yellow star on his clothing.
In the years her village has suffered under the enemy, she silently, stealthily fights back by baking extra loaves of bread for the hungry villagers, building a clandestine network of barter that she and the villagers use to thwart their occupiers.
The club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the library. All those interested are welcome to attend.
— Seniors are invited to attend the senior lunch at noon Thursday, May 2, at the Potomac Church of Christ. Please bring a dish to pass and an appetite.
— Thought for the week: “I don’t think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that still remains.” — Anne Frank
