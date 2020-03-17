POTOMAC — Two Potomac-Armstrong basketball players were recently honored with an invitation to the All-State Junior High Classic, held at Lincoln College.
Kollin Asbury and Devan Larkin, eighth-graders at Potomac Grade School, attended the event, which invited the top 150 eighth-graders in the state. Players participated in 3-point and dunk contests, as well as a dribble-pass-shoot and hot shot event.
— Potomac Public Library will be closed the week of March 23-27 for updating. It will resume its regular schedule March 30. The book club, however, will still meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, to discuss “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
— Potomac Grade School is once again participating in Pennies for the Pantry. They will be collecting change for the Dwelling Place of Hoopeston, which provides free hygiene and household care products monthly to the homeless, those near homelessness and those throughout Vermilion County who struggle to meet the needs of everyday living.
Their goal is 14,151 pennies. Last year the school won $500 for reaching the highest percentage of its goal, which was underwritten by C.H. Smith Insurance. With the money, the school purchased winter coats for their coat closet giveaway.
— Staff at Potomac Grade School met Sunday to put together food packages for those children in need while the school is closed due to the coronavirus. Each package included boxes of cereal, snacks, fruit, peanut butter, a hot food item, and bread.
— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will receive a $500 donation from the Vermilion County Master Gardeners to be used in purchasing plant material for its various beautification projects.
Plants will be bought for the club’s butterfly garden, as well as for pots around town. The Gifford State Bank has also targeted the club for its Fundraiser Friday program in which employees make a donation in order to wear jeans on Friday. The bank matches whatever funds are raised. The amount is yet to be determined.
—As of this writing, the Sons of the American Legion Post 428 in Potomac will sponsor a bags tournament, with registry at 1 p.m. and play starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Potomac Community Building. Drinks will be available for purchase.
— Thought for the week: “When I die, I want to die like my grandfather, who died peacefully in his sleep. Not screaming, like all the passengers in his car.” — Will Rogers