POTOMAC — Potomac-Armstrong middle school boys will start baseball practice from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. All boys entering fifth through eighth grade are invited to practice.
Cuts will be made at the end of the first week, depending on the number of players who try out. A schedule and other important information will be handed out at the first practice, which will take place at Potomac Grade School. Please make sure that physicals are up-to-date.
— Girls basketball practice also starts on Monday, Aug. 5. It will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School. Girls in grades four through six may take part. Physicals must be up-to-date.
— Potomac Grade School has announced registration dates for the 2019-2020 school year. Students may be registered from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 9. For further information, please call the school at 217-987-6155.
— Although summer is still clearly in the air, the Potomac Artesian Fall Festival committee is accepting interested vendors and parade registrations.
Dates for the festival are Sept. 12, 13 and 14. Email the village clerk’s office for forms or more information at potomacvillageclerk@yahoo.com or call 217-987-6900.
— The Food Pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the old ambulance building in Potomac. Those residing in Middlefork Township who meet eligibility requirements are invited. Please bring a box or basket to hold items.
— The Potomac Public Library has changed its Preschool Time to a story and craft time from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, for all ages. There will be a paper folding activity for kids later that day. Children ages 5 and up are invited to make origami animals.
— The Kindergarten Readiness kids will gather from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and those participating in the Summer Reading Program will be making puppets at 1:30 p.m. Both activities take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
— At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, adults are invited to the library to go on a butterfly garden walk.
Julie Hughes, a Master Gardener and member of the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders, will provide information on planting a pollinator pocket garden, and participants will make a solitary bee hotel.
— Children of all ages can help celebrate the 50th year of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” a book by Eric Carle, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. There will be crafts, games, stories and refreshments. Children 4 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
— Thirteen archers competed in the NASP Open Tournament in Nashville on Thursday, July 25.
Kassidy O’Brien, Luke Townsend, and Aidan Cunningham each finished in the Top Ten in their divisions, which qualified them to compete in the championship the next day.
They joined teammates Makenna Ackerman, Jayce Townsend and Keegan Cunningham, who qualified for the Championship Tournament by their score at the National Tournament in May. Makenna Ackerman was presented a plaque for her second-place finish at the 2019 Centershot Nationals.
This is their last tournament for the 2019 season. Coaches Garry and Kris Hawker recognized seniors Ethan Bailey, Zach Birge, Aidan Cunningham, Keegan Cunningham, Jenna Muench, Jerid Myler, Arianna Stephens and BreighAnna Winters as they look forward to the 2020 season.
— Gateway Family Services of Potomac will sponsor Camp Braveheart, a one-day camp designed for individuals ages 4 through 18 who have lost a loved one. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Hooves of Hope, 7757 U.S. Route 136, Potomac.
Campers will enjoy a high-paced camp that will teach participants about grief and loss, as they take part in various activities designed to help them understand the various ways grief will display itself. Camp Braveheart will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude with a family session at 3 p.m. Registration includes a T-shirt and lunch. Go to https://www.gatewayfamilyservices.org/shop, or call 217-649-0492.
— Thought for the week: “Man is the only animal that blushes. Or needs to.”- Mark Twain
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com