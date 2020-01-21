POTOMAC — The Potomac-Armstrong Cardinals recently defeated the Bismarck-Henning Eagles 48-31 to win the Vermilion County eighth-grade basketball championship game, played at Potomac Grade School.
Kollin Asbury led the Cardinals with 21 points, with Cain Buhr, Devin Larkin, Dawson McMasters, and Nate Rogers also contributing to the win.
The Cardinals improved to 12-2 with two regular-season contests remaining before regional play begins.
The team is coached by AJ Nowaczyk, assisted by Paul Kuiper.
— Potomac Public Library is now a member of the Illinois Library Association.
As such, the library will be eligible for various library-related discounts, products and services. The association also has a legislative advocacy component, group insurance benefits and a fund for Illinois Libraries, which allows a member to receive tax-exempt contributions through ILA’s 501(c)3 status.
Librarian Elizabeth Osborn recently received training for barcoding the library’s collection and is currently working to get all books in the system.
When completed, patrons will be able to borrow books from throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System. This was one of the goals when the library became a district, as the result of the passage of the 2018 referendum. Previous budget restraints prevented membership.
— On the Potomac Public Library calendar, Homework Club will be from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 29, and 30.
A craft for adults will be offered at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, and children can enjoy a “snowflake yarn” activity from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
— Armstrong-Potomac Archery shot at the Ullr Classic at Danville High School Saturday, Jan. 18.
More than 700 archers were in attendance. Top 10 finishers were:
Elementary girls: first Sara Leigh; second, Kaylyn Hayes; third, Carly Grant; fourth Madisyn Nelson; sixth, Elle Jameson; eighth, Ashlyn Ackerman.
Elementary boys: second, Kendrick Crawford; fourth, Jasper Pesek; sixth, Trenton Childers.
Makenna Ackerman was fifth in the middle school girls category, with a first for Luke Townsend and fifth for Andrew Peck for the middle school boys.
Emma Jameson represented the high school girls with a ninth place, and Jayce Townsend, a first for the high school boys.
The team’s next meet will be Saturday, Jan. 25, in Champaign for the Jefferson Jaguar Schweighart Shootout.
— Thought for the week: “The reason I talk to myself is because I’m the only one whose answers I accept.” — George Carlin
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com