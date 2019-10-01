POTOMAC — The Potomac-Armstrong Cardinals are regional baseball champions.
The junior high baseball team knocked off St. Malachy 11-1 in the championship game.
The Cardinals’ record this season was 8-8, which included 7-2 against 1A schools, and 1-6 vs. 2A and 3A schools. Their season came to an end Saturday with an 8-1 loss in the sectional championship game against St. Matthews.
The team was coached by AJ Nowaczyk and John Lubinski.
— The annual Rodeo Round-Up at Hooves of Hope will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the facility, which is located 7757 U.S. Route 136 in Potomac. There is an admission charge.
Events for children include mutton bustin’, stick horse barrel racing and steer ribbon pulling. There is a fee to participate in the rodeo.
Inflatables will be open from 4-8 p.m. New this year will be a golf ball toss, with prizes varying in monetary value. Food trucks will be on site.
Hooves of Hope and Gateway Family Services, both nonprofit organizations, are sponsoring the event. For additional information, contact hohrodeo.com.
— The Potomac Food Pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the old ambulance building.
Those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet eligibility requirements are welcome. Please bring a box or basket to hold items.
— This week at the Potomac Public Library there will be Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 and 10.
Teens are invited to build scarecrows at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. This activity is for ages 12 and up.
The Potomac History Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, to listen to guest speakers from the Oakwood Historical Society.
There will be an adult senior information awareness event at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and children are invited to play games and do puzzles later that day, at 4:30 p.m.
— The Potomac Public Library will be adding two new programs to its calendar, both starting Monday, Oct. 7.
A make-and-take event for teens will allow those 12 and older to try a new activity each month, which can be done at the library or taken home to do.
An adopt-a-pet program will be available for children ages 6-10. Parents need not be concerned — the “pets” are stuffed.
Children can stop in the library to fill out “adoption papers” for a small pet to read to every night at home. There will be special activities for the children and their pets in the months to come, as well as special incentives when goals are reached. Both programs will be ongoing all month during regular library hours.
— Thought for the week: “A person’s conscience takes up more room than all the rest of a person’s insides.”- Mark Twain (“Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”)
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com