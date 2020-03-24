Note: This column will have more news telling what is not happening in our area right now, due to you-know-what (if the word isn’t mentioned, maybe it will go away?!). Please note the e-mail address at the end of the column if there is something about which you’d like to notify our community, and also realize that some of the events posted may change, so check with the source.
— The Middlefork United Methodist Church, by order of its bishop, has canceled services until further notice. Potomac Church of Christ has done so as well. The Number 10 Church is canceling services on a week-by-week basis. Potomac Church of the Nazarene will have a live stream worship service through Facebook Live, and Youtube Live, which can be found at “Potomac Nazarene IL.” The church also wants the community to know that they will be available to help anyone who is in need of supplies but is unable to get out. They can be contacted at 987-6574, or at pcotnaz@gmail.com.
— The Potomac Grade School book fair, science fair, wax museum, and kindergarten roundup, which was scheduled for April 2, has been postponed. The school is still taking requests from families in need of food. Go to the class dojo to fill out a survey, or contact Mrs. Freeman at 217-202-1823. Bags will be handed out from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, and will include enough food for a week. There are no income requirements. The bags were tailored for each family. Interested parties can also check the school’s Facebook page for updates.
— The senior lunch, scheduled for April 2, has been canceled.
— The book club has chosen “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman for its next discussion, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Potomac Public Library. The nonfiction selection is the bestselling memoir of a young Jewish woman’s escape from a religious sect. Everyone is welcome to attend.
— Tim Reardon, of Lola’s Bar and Grill, has offered to provide food for the community through his restaurant delivery service. A variety of items, from produce to meat, will be available. Orders will need to be placed by 3 p.m. Sunday and paid by Monday. Pickup will be on Tuesday. Note that since this is a commercial institution, quantities will be large in most instances, so consumers may want to pool their orders by the case. Food will be priced at a fair market value. Lola’s restaurant food is also available for pickup. Contact Tim Reardon at 217-987-6588.
— The village of Potomac will conduct a hydrant flushing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 30. The water will be safe to drink, but may discolor laundry.
— Two Potomac-Armstrong basketball players were recently honored with an invitation to the All-State Junior High Classic, held at Lincoln College.
Kollin Asbury and Devan Larkin, eighth-graders at Potomac Grade School, attended the event, which invited the top 150 eighth-graders in the state. Players participated in 3-point and dunk contests, as well as a dribble-pass-shoot and hot shot event.
— Potomac Grade School is once again participating in Pennies for the Pantry. They will be collecting change for the Dwelling Place of Hoopeston, which provides free hygiene and household care products monthly to the homeless, those near homelessness and those throughout Vermilion County who struggle to meet the needs of everyday living.
Their goal is 14,151 pennies. Last year the school won $500 for reaching the highest percentage of its goal, which was underwritten by C.H. Smith Insurance. With the money, the school purchased winter coats for their coat closet giveaway.
— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will receive a $500 donation from the Vermilion County Master Gardeners to be used in purchasing plant material for its various beautification projects.
Plants will be bought for the club’s butterfly garden, as well as for pots around town. The Gifford State Bank has also targeted the club for its Fundraiser Friday program in which employees make a donation in order to wear jeans on Friday. The bank matches whatever funds are raised. The amount is yet to be determined.
— Thought for the week: “When I die, I want to die like my grandfather, who died peacefully in his sleep. Not screaming, like all the passengers in his car.” — Will Rogers
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com