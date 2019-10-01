RANTOUL — Pleasant Acres Elementary celebrated its new playground equipment for its pre-k students with music and popsicles.
Teachers Lucy Hall and Shanisha Bond directed their young charges in a short musical program, and then children were invited to sweet treats and play on the new equipment.
All of the pre-k students — 165 of them — are now taught at Pleasant Acres. A new playground was recently built, and the children and their families were invited for Popsicles on the Playground.
Amy Harden, pre-k director, said grant money and volunteer help, which included parents, people who worked for the program and community members, erected the playground equipment during the summer.
Hayden said pre-k students were previously served in various schools in the district. They attend half-day classes with morning and afternoon groups.