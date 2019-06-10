Police seek missing elderly Rantoul woman

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing person.
Lela M. O’Brien, 87, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the front lobby of Eagle’s View retirement community.
Supportive Living and Memory Care in Rantoul.
She stands 5-2 and weighs 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan capris pants.
She has dementia and is not very conversational, but will answer to her name.
If you have seen or see a person matching her description. please call the police department immediately at 333-8911.