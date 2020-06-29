RANTOUL — Village police responded to a report of shots fired in the community Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Pacesetter Drive about 9:13 p.m.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said police were given limited information but learned there had been a large party at a residence in the block.
“At some point, a gun was possibly fired at a vehicle,” Bouse said.
Police located evidence of the shooting in the roadway — three spent shell casings.
A possible suspect was described as a Black male with short hair wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.