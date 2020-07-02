RANTOUL — Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the 1400 block of Eater Drive early Thursday morning.
Officers collected several spent shell casings. No damage was located to any surrounding homes or vehicles, and there were no reported injuries.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police received reports of shots fired and fireworks being set off in the early morning hours.
At 1:23 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle reported to police shots had been fired in the area. Another call received a few minutes later reported fireworks being shot off in the 1400 block of Mather Drive. Sullivan said officers checked the areas of the complaints but were unable to locate any evidence of fireworks or gunfire.
At 8:14 a.m., police were dispatched to the Eater Drive location for a shooting report. The reporting person said they heard what they thought were fireworks about 1 a.m. but did not call the police. The reporting person woke up the next morning and found spent shell casings in the street.
Sullivan said detectives continue to investigate the incident “and are reviewing surveillance video of the area.”
No suspect information is available.
Anyone having information concerning the incident is asked to call Rantoul Police Department at 217-892-2103. Also, callers may remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips application on a cell phone.