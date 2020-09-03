RANTOUL — Rantoul police investigated a case in which a man allegedly broke out the headlight of a vehicle of another person who allegedly had threatened him.
Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police were notified at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday of a confrontation in the 400 block of Marco Drive.
One person alleged he was dropping off a female friend when the female’s roommate, who is also her former boyfriend, confronted him and threatened to batter him.
“The former boyfriend allegedly retrieved a baseball bat and broke the headlight of the current friend’s vehicle. The current friend then left the area,” Sullivan said.
Police questioned the former boyfriend, who said the current friend had threatened to batter him, so he retrieved the baseball bat to protect himself.
“The former boyfriend struck the headlight of the vehicle with the bat because the current friend drove through the grass towards him, causing him to believe he was going to be struck with the vehicle,” Sullivan said.
Neither person wanted to pursue the issue further, according to Sullivan.