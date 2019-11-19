RANTOUL — The village’s police chief and a longtime police department employee were honored at last week’s village board meeting.
Police Chief Tony Brown and department employee Kathy Kohl were presented with plaques in recognition of their accomplishment and services.
Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, said Brown is one of about 70 active police chiefs out a total of 900 chiefs in the state who have received the police chief certification.
Wojcicki said the association certifies chiefs “who have met some very high standards.”
Reviewed are a candidate’s education, experience and community involvement. They must then take a test, which he said many don’t pass, and then go through an oral interview.
“He meets all of the requirements of being a certified police chief,” Wojcicki said. “He went the extra mile to show that he is a professional certified officer.”
Kohl, who is retiring, was recognized for her 27 years of service with the police department.
Mayor Chuck Smith presented to Kohl a plaque that read, in part, that she had been “a shining example” to others with whom she had worked.
Kohl was also honored at a dinner Friday.