RANTOUL -- A metal pole barn was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning just a few miles west of Rantoul.
Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were called to County Road 1200 East and 2951 North around 3:40 a.m.
Stalter said the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene and had been burning for awhile.
He said there was also a two-story house on the property, but no one was home. Stalter said crews protected the house from the fire.
Damages are estimated at $50,000. Stalter said the cause of the blaze is undetermined.
The pole barn contained miscellaneous items such as tools and lawn furniture.
There were no injuries in the blaze. Rantoul Fire crews provided mutual-aid.