RANTOUL — Pleasant Acres Elementary is now a Fuel Up to Play 60 school,
Principal Wendy Starwalt told the Rantoul City Schools board last week the reason PA became a Play 60 school was to have fresh ideas, energize the students and teachers, get the families involved, resource network and have potential funding for new and innovative programs.
According to the Fuel Up to Play 60 website, the program is “an in-school health and wellness program launched by the National Dairy Council and the NFL, in collaboration with USDA empowering youth to make sustainable changes in the areas of nutrition and physical activity within their schools and communities,”
In other business, Allison Didier, the RCS director of special education, gave a presentation about the new rules and regulations of the Illinois State Board of Education.
In personnel action, Sidnie Dixon was hired as the pre-k teacher at PA, effective Feb. 6. Katrina Pakonen-Hueber will become the North View psychologist, effective Aug. 11.
The board held two closed sessions.
The first one was prior to the regularly scheduled meeting to deal with student discipline.
The second was in the middle of the regular meeting to discuss personnel. Board member Kevin McCallister abstained from the voting portion of the session.
The board will hold its next monthly board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Robert D. Little board room. The meeting is the second Thursday of the month due to spring break being the following week.