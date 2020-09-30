RANTOUL — Pleasant Acres Elementary has been awarded $2,900 to support healthy eating and physical activity initiatives, as a part the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, which encourages students to eat healthy, be active and implement positive changes in their schools and communities.
Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Dairy Council, Midwest Dairy and the NFL in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture.
Pleasant Acres Elementary was selected from among hundreds of schools across the country that applied for funding to help them incorporate sustainable health and wellness initiatives and improvements in their schools and communities.
The nationwide funding program offers schools up to $4,000 to help them increase awareness of and access to nutrient-rich foods and physical activity opportunities for students. Funding for this competitive program is provided by Midwest Dairy.
Funds for Fuel Up to Play 60 provide support for a variety of activities and tools such as foodservice equipment, nutrition and physical education materials, student and staff incentives, staff development and overall Fuel Up to Play 60 implementation.
Pleasant Acres Elementary will use the funds to create a school garden, virtual field trips and projects to promote healthy eating in collaboration with Ag in the Classroom, and a Physical Activity program called iMove to promote movement at recess and increase their daily activity. Students will work with Aby Olson, director of health and wellness as well as school leaders to promote, engage and participate in initiatives.