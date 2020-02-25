PAXTON — Tri-County Players will hold auditions for the comedy, "The Purrfect Crime," by Todd Wallinger from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.
The show’s theme kicks off with a death, but when Bob Little, a cantankerous old rancher dies, nobody mourns. That’s why it’s no surprise when Bob leaves his entire $36 million fortune to his cat, Wiggles.
Just what is a kitty to do with that much money? Enter a pair of purr-suasive cons who claim to be the world’s foremost pet psychics. Not to let the cat out of the bag, but it’s really an elaborate ruse to steal the kitty’s diamond-studded toys.
But when the crooked cat burglars learn that Wiggles needs a will of her own, they hatch a plan to have it all.
The cast needs include 10 men and women ages 18 and older.
Show dates are April 10-12 and 17-19.
Call Tammy Belanger at 1-217-766-1174 for more information or to schedule a different audition time.