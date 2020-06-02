URBANA -- A Champaign County judge Tuesday let more than two dozen
people accused of taking part in riots and looting at businesses in
Champaign and Rantoul Sunday and Monday know that their alleged criminal
conduct has consequences.
As members of the Champaign County Bailout Coalition handed out fliers
outside the courthouse about their organization that helps jailed folks
post $500 or less, Judge Tom Difanis was inside setting bond for each of
26 people who appeared before him on charges ranging from Class 2 felony
burglaries all the way down to Class A misdemeanor criminal damage to
property.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz laid out brief facts about what each of the
accused allegedly did and their prior justice system contacts, if any.
Noting the “serious nature” of the offenses, Rietz asked Difanis to set
bond in each case, which he did. None were allowed to be released on
recognizance. They have to post 10 percent of the bond amount in cash to
be released.
Each of the 26 indicated they did not have enough money to hire their own
attorney and asked Difanis to appoint the Champaign County public defender
to represent them, which he did.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick gave the judge just a bit of
information about the financial circumstances of those charged to help him
arrive at a bond amount.
Individuals with Rantoul connections:
-- Andrian Bramlett, 26, 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle, Rantoul:
burglary, Sunday to Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul;
mother of 6-year-old twins, one with health problems, who delivers food
had a prior driving under suspension; bond $25,000.
-- Michael L. Woods, 23, Chicago: burglary, Sunday, to Colonial Liquors, 2195
Maplewood Drive, Rantoul; Rantoul police found Bramlett and Woods in a car
that had been behind the store, which was broken into twice Sunday; Bramlett
was driving; in the car was a 12-inch wrench, 21 bottles of cognac, 19
bottles of Hennessy; one bottle of vodka; 50 packs of cigars; both
Bramlett and Woods told police someone else had put the stolen goods on
the ground and they took them; Woods matched the description of one of
three men who had entered; father of two with prior convictions for
driving under suspension and aggravated battery; two siblings who live in
Rantoul; bond $40,000.
-- Shantee Mason-Tanzie, 30, 300 block of Marco Drive, Rantoul: burglary,
Sunday, to Circle K, 1101 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign; police saw people going in
and out of the smashed door of the business about 9:30 p.m.; she said she
was merely driving Terrance Watson and Davonte Wright to the store; in her
running van police found cartons of Newport cigarettes, Patron tequila;
employed mother of seven with high blood pressure; no prior convictions;
bond $5,000.