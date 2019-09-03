Sept. 4 — Chili mac with beans, spinach romaine salad with dressing, dinner roll and overnight fruit salad.
Sept. 5 — Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, cauliflower/pea salad, dinner roll and warm fruit crisp.
Sept. 6 — Turkey/cheese sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato slices, summer salad, bun and peaches.
Sept. 9 — Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun and pears.
Sept. 10 — Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon, carrots, whole grain wheat and watermelon.
Sept. 11 — Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, roll and apple oatmeal bar.