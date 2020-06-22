Wednesday, July 1 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast and fresh grapes.
Thursday, July 2 — Cheese, ham, chicken or tuna salad, creamy vegetable soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers and peaches.
Friday, July 3 — Closed for Fourth of July holiday.
Monday, July 6 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, fruit juice, bread stick and brownie bites.
Tuesday, July 7 — Roasted pork loin, zucchini bake, broccoli/cauliflower, whole grain wheat bread and Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday, July 8 — Chicken enchiladas, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, whole grain wheat bread and cantaloupe.
Thursday, July 9 — Hamloaf or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, dinner roll and dreamsicle gelatin.
Friday, July 10 — Steak burger, lettuce and tomato slices, kidney bean salad, bun and peaches.
Monday, July 13 — Pulled chicken sandwich, macaroni and cheese with peas, broccoli, bun and tropical fruit.
Tuesday, July 14 — Breakfast casserole, baby baker potatoes, fruit juice, cinnamon roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, July 15 — Chili mac with beans, spinach romaine salad with dressing packet, dinner roll and chunky applesauce.
Thursday, July 16 — Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, pea/cauliflower salad, dinner roll and warm fruit crisp.
Friday, July 17 — Sub sandwich with tomato slice, lettuce and mayo packet, summer salad, bun, pears and graham crackers.
Monday, July 20 — Pork burger sandwich, midori blend vegetables, Harvard beets, bun and apple slices.
Tuesday, July 21 — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, Texas toast and water melon.
Wednesday, July 22 — Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber/onion salad, fruit cocktail, dinner roll and strawberry oatmeal bar.
Thursday, July 23 — Riblet, seasoned black-eyed peas, vegetable pasta salad, bun and warm fruit cobbler.
Friday, July 24 — Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, whole grain wheat brain and melon salad.
Monday, July 27 — Stuffed chicken breast with brown rice, stir fry vegetables, Lyonnaise carrots, whole grain wheat bread and pears.
Tuesday, July 28 — Brat, potato salad, Italian green beans, bun and scalloped pineapple.
Wednesday, July 29 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast and fresh grapes.
Thursday, July 30 — Cheese, ham, chicken or tuna salad, creamy vegetables, soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers and peaches.
Friday, July 31 — Taco salad with meat, beans and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, Mandarin oranges, taco chips and pudding.