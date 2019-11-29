Nov. 27 — Beef stroganoff over noodles, peas, tangy cole slaw, whole grain wheat and warm fruit complete.
Nov. 28 and 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Dec. 2 — Beef sandwich, Rosemary roasted potatoes, broccoli and bun, strawberry oatmeal bar.
Dec. 3 — Beef stew with vegetables, creamy cole slaw, dinner roll and warm fruit crisp.
Dec. 4 — Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, fresh fruit, biscuit and Graham crackers.
Dec. 5 — Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread and pineapple pistachio dessert.
Dec. 6 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, tomatoes and zucchini, dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
Dec. 9 — Sausage in gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits and warm cinnamon buttered apples.
Dec. 10 — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, Texas toast and peach slices.
Dec. 11 — Ham casserole, corn, herbed peas, whole grain wheat bread and tropical fruit.
Dec. 12 — Vegetable beef soup, celery sticks, cottage cheese salad, peanut butter cup, crackers and apricots.
Dec. 13 — Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pears, taco chips and pudding.
Dec. 16 — Chicken and dumplings, mashed potaotes, seasoned black-eyed peas, whole grain wheat bread and grapes.
Dec. 17 — Saucy ham loaf, creamed peas and potatoes, Italian mixed veggies, dinner roll and pineapple slices.
Dec. 18 — Cabbage rolls in sauce, corn, Lyonnaise carrots, whole grain wheat bread and seasonal dessert.
Dec. 19 — Baked ham, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll and chunky applesauce.
Dec. 20 — Settlers beef and beans, seasoned greens, fresh fruit, biscuit and orange bread.
Dec. 23 — Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit juice and dinner roll.
Dec. 24 and 25 — Closed for Christmas holiday.
Dec. 26 — Chicken sandwich with mayo packet, Midori blend veggies, fresh fruit, bun and warm deep dish cobbler.
Dec. 27 — Chef’s choice. Regional favorites will be served.
Dec. 30 — Beef sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, broccoli, bun and strawberry oatmeal bar.
Dec. 31 — Closed for New Year’s Day holiday.