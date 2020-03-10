March 11 — Turkey pot roast with baby carrots and celery, corn casserole, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.
March 12 — Meatloaf, Delmonico potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, dinner roll and cranberry apple salad.
March 13 — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, bean medley, whole grain wheat and gelatin with fruit.
March 16 — Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat and apricots.
March 17 — Pork chop sandwich, buttered baby baker, potatoes, Mexi corn with lima beans, bun and fruit juice.
March 18 — Swiss beef patties with tomato, onion, celery and green pepper, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll and warm fruit crisp.
March 19 — Breakfast casserole, warm rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll and cranberries.
March 20 — Salmon burger with condiment, Venetian blend, vegetables, potato casserole, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges.
March 23 — Savory sausage stew with beans, seasoned carrots, biscuits and spiced apple rings.
March 24 — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breaded tomatoes, dinner roll and seasonal dessert,
March 25 — Ravioli with meat sauce, broccoli, corn, whole grain wheat and pudding.
March 26 — Salisbury beef pattie, mashed potatoes, spinach, dinner roll, banana bread with cream and cheese.
March 27 — Chef’s choice. Regional favorites will be served.
March 30 — Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and onions, seasoned greens, biscuits and tropical fruit.
March 31 — Chili mac, tossed salad, dinner roll, warm cinnamon, peaches.