Nov. 20 — Cabbage rolled in sauce, corn, lyonnaise carrots, whole grain wheat and seasonal dessert.
Nov. 21 — Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing and chunky applesauce.
Nov. 22 — Settlers beef and beans, seasoned greens, fresh fruit, biscuit and orange bread.
Nov. 25 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit juice and dinner roll.
Nov. 26 — Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad with dressing packet, Waldorf salad and crackers.
Nov. 27 — Beef stroganoff over noodles, peas, tangy cole slaw, whole grain wheat and warm fruit complete.
Nov. 28 and 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.