PAXTON — “Wonderland! The Musical,” a screwball adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” will be presented by a group of junior high-age students next month at Market Street Theatre, Paxton.
With a variety of different genre of music and dance, it is an upbeat, coming-of-age story for all ages. Characters such as Alice, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum and the Hatter will be featured as well as a few unfamiliar characters as Alice takes one square at a time through Wonderland to become the next queen.
The show is directed by Tammy Belanger and choreographed by Brandon Irish and Sherilyn McIntyre.
It stars Isabella Martinez, Michael, Soltis, Layla Ostendorf, Gareth Latimer, Keegan Medlock, Abi Wosrtell, Braden Schall, Gracelyn Greenburg and Makayla Hinners.
Show dates are June 21-23 and June 28-30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Call the Market Street Theater, 120 N. Market St., Paxton, at 379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins are welcome.
There will also be a special event for kindergarten through fourth grade on June 15.
The Mad Hatter Tea Party consists of games, tea with Alice and the cast, learning of the dances and free admission to one of the shows. Times are 10 am to noon, and reservations are required.
There will also be a private showing of the show for Central Illinois Girl Scouts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. This includes a free tour of the theater as well as a chance for the children to learn the ways of how a show is put together.
Interested troops should contact Brandon “BJ” Irish at birish0514@yahoo.com