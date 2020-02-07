PAXTON — The Tri-County Players at Market Street Theatre, Paxton, will present the comedy, “Last Séance” this month.
Show dates are Feb. 14-16 and 21 and 23.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. There is no show Saturday, Feb. 22.
There will be a special dessert theater Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
Directed by Tammy Belanger, Eunice is a flamboyant medium known as Madam Craft (Sherilyn McIntyre). She offers séances for people wishing to contact their dead relatives or their pets, anything for a few dollars.
Beatrice, her sister, (Carla Latimer) assists her in finding out details about the deceased and is quick to throw in her 2 cents worth. Her daughter Lilith (Jessica DeBella) has her own side business, a psychic hotline. Unfortunately, her talent does not extend to gambling as she has gone into debt.
Along comes Jake (Kevin Renfro). Is he from the online dating service or there to collect the debt? Or is he a frustrated magician?
Rounding out the cast is George (Kevin Homberg), as Eunice’s ornery husband; Spencer (Brandon Irish), George’s shy love-sick assistant; and a cast of customers played by Heather Meents, Sherry Janowski, Tammy Ross, Garreth Latimer, Chris Crosby and Belanger.
Reservations are encouraged for the dessert theater on the 14th and appreciated for the other shows as well. Call the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market Street in Paxton at 379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins are always welcome.