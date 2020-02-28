URBANA — Two area residents were among 15 Central Illinois men arrested as part of an FBI operation looking into alleged attempted enticement and sexual exploitation of children.
The arrests stemmed from an FBI investigation conducted in Kankakee County in coordination with the Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Among those arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a minor were Robert Shawn Anderson, 50, of the 300 block of East Spruce Street, Paxton, and Joshua T. Koenig, 27, of the 100 block of West Main Street, Buckley.
The men have been charged in separate criminal complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. Some have also been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.
The complaints were unsealed Feb. 18 when each made his respective initial appearance in federal court, Urbana. Each was ordered detained pending hearings.
According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men allegedly used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors to make arrangements to meet the minor girl or boy with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Some of the men allegedly attempted to entice or coerce the minors to send them sexually explicit images.
As the men arrived at or near the designated address in Bradley, they were arrested and taken into custody.
Others charged with attempted enticement of a minor were: Jody L. Lagesse, 45, Kankakee; Shane Ferris, 23, Bourbonnais; Nick Senor, 25, Kankakee; Dale Martin Alvin Scering, 26, Bradley; Bryan Rossi, 29, Park Forest; and Timothy Lyle Dean, 37, Bourbonnais.
Charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a child are: Matthew T. Gribbon, 48, Kankakee; Ryan Woodruff, 21, Kankakee; Anmol Chugh, 28, St. Anne; Kyren Williams, 30, Kankakee; Cole Montgomery, 25, Danville; Joseph Adam Longanecker, 40, Manteno; and Jazzie Simmons, 28, Kankakee.
If convicted of attempted enticement of a minor, the defendant faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. For the offense of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, the sentence is a maximum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.