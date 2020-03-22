Patty Danner, 69, of Rantoul died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Accolade Health Care, Paxton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She will be laid to rest in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro, with her family in a private burial of ashes.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Ft. Campbell, Ky., a daughter of Raymond and Bette (Ford) Michaels.
She is survived by a brother, William (Diane) Michaels of Rantoul; two sisters, Janet (Philip) Warner of Rantoul and Marilyn Elam of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Michaels Jr; and a nephew.
Ms. Danner was a 1969 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She worked as a loan officer for many years. She worked at the Budget Truck Rental in Urbana for several years. She enjoyed golf and spent many hours with her friends on the golf course.