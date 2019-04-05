The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin pavement patching on portions of Interstate 57 and Interstate 72 beginning Monday, April 8.
The project will begin on I-57 near the I-74 interchange in Champaign and then move to locations near Rantoul, Tuscola and Arcola, and then on I-57 between Mahomet and Champaign.
The patching will require lane closures with one lane open in each direction during the project, which is expected to last about two weeks.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.
To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT 5 updates, go to Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com