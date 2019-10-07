URBANA — A Rantoul man on parole for a shooting that happened in that village almost six years ago has been charged by federal authorities with distribution of more than an ounce of crack cocaine.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long on Friday found probable cause existed for the government to prosecute Jyshawn J. Jackson, 28, who listed an address in the 100 block of Winding Lane, and ordered that he be held in jail until after his case has been presented to a grand jury, likely later this month.
The charge against Jackson was based on a series of controlled buys of cocaine and crack cocaine made by a confidential source working with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration agents since July.
An affidavit presented to Long by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer laid out details of each of the six purchases the confidential source allegedly made from Jackson beginning July 18 and continuing through Sept. 5. The transactions were audio and video recorded and used money supplied to the informant by police.
In all, the affidavit said, Jackson and his girlfriend, who has not been charged, were involved in the sale of about 67 grams of crack cocaine and about 28 grams of cocaine.
Jackson’s attorney, Assistant U.S. Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock, argued to Long that there was not sufficient evidence against Jackson because his girlfriend appeared to be the go-between in all the transactions. And she said a search of his mother’s home on Winding Lane by authorities Wednesday turned up no contraband.
Jackson is on parole for aggravated battery with a firearm in a July 13, 2011, shooting outside Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, where a Rantoul man was hit several times in the arms and legs.
Charges related to that were initially filed right after the shooting and dismissed in August 2013, but were later re-filed.
Jackson eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and was sentenced in December 2013 to six years in prison. He was paroled in July 2018 after serving four years behind bars.