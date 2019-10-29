FISHER — The Fisher school board has named its newest principal. But Jake Palmer won’t start the job until next summer.
Longtime grade school Principal Jim Moxley will retire at the end of this school year. Moxley has been the grade school principal for 21 years and will retire with 33 years experience in education.
Palmer serves as the dean of students at the junior/senior high. He is also the football coach for the Fisher Bunnies.
Superintendent Barb Thompson reminded board members of the Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the grade school gym. She said Moxley began the annual observance and works hard each year to make it a success.
“It’s one of my favorite days (of the year),” Thompson said.
Thompson told the board that as county superintendents work on their proposed levies for the current fiscal year that information from the county on probable assessed value of properties is later than usual.
And accountant Russell Leigh, in presenting his audit to the board, noted that “it was a wacky year.”
That was in response to later-than-usual tax distributions from the county. So last year’s numbers show high deficits where next year’s will instead show funds higher in the black than usual.
Leigh called it a “clean” audit. He said expenditures in the all-important education fund were just 5 percent higher than the year before. He said fund balances were in good shape but that Fisher’s liabilities for teacher pensions should the state return that responsibility to the districts is about $760,000.
Also the board accepted the only bid for snow removal from Don Sublon for $125 hour per vehicle, and if needed, salt application would be $250 each time.
Becky Landers was named delegate to the state school board association convention next month, and Brad Zwilling, alternate.
Thompson reported the water meter at the junior-senior high has been replaced after several months of high water bills. Thompson said bills will be monitored to see if numbers are more in line with past history.
Also Thompson reported early this week that contractors made “good progress” in finishing up health life safety projects in the senior high wing of the school on Oct. 25 when students were not in attendance. “It’s time,” she said at the meeting.