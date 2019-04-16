RANTOUL — Two construction projects were moved forward at last week’s meeting of the Rantoul Township High School board.
Bid specifications were approved for replacement of the roof over the small gym and main office and of the HVAC units installed there.
Amerio said the HVAC units were at least 10 years old when they were installed in 1981.
“They’re failing, and we can’t find parts for them. We have to manufacture (parts), and that takes a lot of (staff) time,” Amerio said.
Tony Worthington, director of maintenance and transportation, said the small gym is heated but not cooled, and raised the possibility of adding air conditioning when the HVAC is replaced.
“If it works out, it may be possible to (add air conditioning) to the big gym,” Worthington said.
Cost of the project is anticipated to be about $760,000. It would be paid for from the capital development fund, which is where county 1 percent school facilities sales tax receipts are deposited. The fund currently has a balance of about $1 million, Amerio said.
The second project is replacement of the fire doors in the east wing. Cost is anticipated to be $32,400 and will be paid from the health/life safety fund. That fund balance is about $250,000.
“It was noted on the (Regional Office of Education) visit.” Amerio said. “They are the original, old wood doors. The closures are failing, and parts are not available. A lot of them are not closing fully.”
The board approved:
• Amending the 2018-2019 school year, setting May 22 as the last attendance day for students, May 23 as teacher institute day and May 24 as graduation.
• Designating an old drill press as surplus equipment so it can be sold to a student.
• Continuing the golf co-op with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.
• Selecting Russell Leigh & Associates, Hoopeston, as auditing firm for the 2019 fiscal year.
• The state 1003a school improvement grant work plan.
Amerio reported April receipts from the school facilities sales tax totaled $56,888. That’s less than last April, but this year’s receipts remain above average, he said.
Alexandra Crawford was recognized as April student of the month.
Community member Loise Haines thanked the board for allowing a community talent show to be held in the school. She said more than 100 people attended and “a lot of money” was raised for a downtown beautification project.
A special meeting was called for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. The board will be reseated and officers elected.