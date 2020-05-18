RANTOUL — Police arrested two men after they allegedly entered vehicles in Rantoul late Sunday.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Matthew R. Lee, 21, of Rantoul was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly attacking officers who were detaining him. Lee was also charged with burglary from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, intimidation and possession of drug equipment.
He was transported to Champaign County Correctional Center.
Jacob D. Peters, 25, of Mahomet was charged with criminal trespass to vehicle and unlawful use of weapons.
He was issued a notice to appear in court.
Sullivan said police had responded to a call in the 600 block of Garver Place at 11:17 p.m. for a report of suspicious individuals who were entering unlocked vehicles.
The pair were located, but one of them, Lee, allegedly fled the area on foot. Sullivan said Peters, who remained on the scene, was found to be in possession of brass knuckles as well as property taken from vehicles in the area.
Lee was located a short time later and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and resisted officers by kicking them as well as a squad car. Sullivan said at one point Lee allegedly spat on an officer and threatened other officers.