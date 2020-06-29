RANTOUL — A teen was struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle Sunday evening.
Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Fairlawn Driven about 16:41 p.m.
The 16-year-old male victim told police he was walking on the street in that block when a newer-model black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu slowed as it approached.
A passenger in the vehicle rolled down the window and began firing paintball rounds at the man, striking him three times.
The victim said the vehicle was occupied by four Black males. The driver was described as having long dreadlocks. The person who shot the paintball was described as having short “buzz-like” hair. No description was given of the other two people in the vehicle.
The victim had marks on his skin from being hit by the paintballs, which caused minor bruising.