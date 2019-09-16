Overhead sprinkler malfunction floods Fisher community building

Fans were placed throughout the Fisher community building to dry out the flooring and outer wall areas impacted by standing water when an overhead sprinkler went off in Mayor Mike Bayler’s office recently, causing damage. Dehumidifiers were also placed throughout the building. The office was closed for business one day. Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said working conditions were less than ideal for a week. “I had eight or nine fans and a dehumidifier running in my office that created so much noise I could only answer telephone calls or communicate with walk-in traffic outside of the building,” Reale said.