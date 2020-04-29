URBANA — A Fisher resident out on bond after having been charged with home invasion about a month ago has been arrested again for allegedly fleeing from police.
Devon Todd, 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies after deputies located the car he was driving and tried to stop it in northwest Champaign.
Deputies received a report that Todd was in a car with two other men flashing a gun on a Facebook Live stream. Deputies located the car near Thornton Drive and Cruising Lane because one of its occupants was wearing a court-ordered GPS device.
Deputies saw Todd driving three passengers. He sped off as the deputy approached, failing to stop for a stop sign and a red light then allegedly going over 75 mph in a 50 mph zone. Two passengers got out, and Todd kept driving.
Deputies found him at an apartment in Fisher, where the resident gave them permission to come in. Todd allegedly resisted the deputies’ efforts to handcuff him while in the apartment and get him in the squad car.
In the apartment where they struggled with Todd, deputies found a small plastic bag with a metal pipe and about a half-gram of suspected cocaine.
Todd was charged with aggravated fleeing from police, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.
The earlier charge stemmed from an alleged attack on a Mahomet man in his home on March 25.
Todd remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond and was told to be back in court June 30.