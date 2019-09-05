RANTOUL — A grand opening of the new Jim Wyeth Courts at Wabash Park in Rantoul is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hot dogs and other refreshments will be served, donated by County Market.
Pickleball, tennis, volleyball, kickball and disc golf will be highlighted. A disc golf clinic is planned. Kickball will be played on the diamond next to the courts.
The event is co-sponsored by Rantoul Park District and Rantoul Recreation Department.
The bulk of the cost of the $150,000 courts — installed by All-Weather Courts — will be paid for with bonds to be repaid over four years. Rantoul City Schools will provide $30,000 toward the cost, and Rotary International has pledged $2,520 each at the local and district levels.
The new courts have a 25-year guarantee not to crack.