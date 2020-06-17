Open books: Rantoul library to open doors June 29

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library is expected to open its doors to offer basic services beginning Monday, June 29, in light of the expected move to Phase 4 of Recover Illinois.
The library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Patrons should wear a mask when visiting the library if medically able. People should also try to stay 6 feet away from those who are not members of their household. Curbside pickup is still available for patrons who request it.
“Our plans are designed to reduce the risk to our staff and patrons as much as possible,” Library Director Holly Thompson said. “We regret that this includes discouraging our patrons from lingering in the library.”
Seating will be limited. The children’s play area will be removed. The study room, magazine room and meeting rooms will not be available. Restrooms are only available for urgent needs upon request. In-person activities will not be held.
The library book drop in the rear parking lot is now open. Items returned will be quarantined for six days before being checked in.
The library is offering a fine amnesty. If you have long overdue library materials, you can return them in June or July without any penalties.
Donations of library materials are not being accepted at this time. Monetary donations are always welcome.