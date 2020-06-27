PAXTON - One woman died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near a construction zone in Ford County Friday.
Illinois State Police said the woman who died was southbound on Interstate 57, about two miles south of Paxton, at 6:26 p.m., when the accident happened.
Police said the Buick was in the right lane approaching a construction zone and that the driver moved in front of another vehicle just before the lanes merged into one.
The driver was pronounced dead there; her identity is being withheld until the coroner can notify her relatives.
Her passenger, Shyteisha Hedrick, 23, of Urbana, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.