PAXTON - One woman died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near a construction zone in Ford County Friday.

Illinois State Police said the woman who died was southbound on Interstate 57, about two miles south of Paxton, at 6:26 p.m., when the accident happened.

Police said the Buick was in the right lane approaching a construction zone and that the driver moved in front of another vehicle just before the lanes merged into one.

 The driver lost control and veered into the center median, where the car rolled over several times before coming to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead there; her identity is being withheld until the coroner can notify her relatives.

Her passenger, Shyteisha Hedrick, 23, of Urbana, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.