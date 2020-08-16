GIFFORD -- An 18-year-old Gifford man was killed and a 15-year-old from Gifford was injured when their bicycles were struck from the rear by a vehicle on U.S. 136 east of Gifford Saturday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup pronounced Matthew J. Correll dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police said the teens' bicycles were struck by a vehicle driven by Shawn H. Allen, 53, of St. Joseph. The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened at 9:18 p.m. at County Road 2400 E, one mile east of Gifford.
The bicyclists were westbound in the center of the westbound lane with the 15-year-old trailing Mr. Correll.
Allen was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
The roadway was closed for about seven hours and was eopened about 3:35 a.m. Sunday.