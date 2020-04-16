Officer of the year Barnett knows the importance of public contact

RANTOUL — Police officer James Barnett likes to get out and be involved with people, especially young people. It helps to form a positive impression with some people who might not otherwise want anything to do with law enforcement people.
The COVID-19 scare and social-distancing recommendations makes that a little difficult though.
Barnett’s qualities have not gone unnoticed. The 33-year-old veteran patrolman was named this year’s Rantoul Exchange Club Officer of the Year.
The club normally honors the village’s top cop at a dinner meeting at The Linden Banquet Center, but that ceremony had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Barnett said if he sees a group of young people out throwing a football around or doing some other activity, he likes to get out of his car and participate to hopefully let them see that officers are people too.
“That’s five minutes of your time,” Barnett said. “That’s a lasting effect on these kids. Now (with the pandemic), we’re told not to be doing that type of stuff.”
Barnett and other officers are having to get used to wearing all the equipment designed to protect against COVID-19. He said in the first days of the pandemic, officers weren’t required to wear safety equipment on all calls unless they were told a person had flu-like symptoms. Now on all service calls they must wear safety gloves, N95 respirator masks and safety glasses.
A Gibson City native who still resides in that community, Barnett said he has seen a big difference in how people view police in Rantoul. And it’s not to the good.
“Just the respect. Some people, they go out of their way not to respect an officer. That was a little tough for me at first,” said Barnett, who has been with the Rantoul department since 2012. “At the end of the day, if they don’t respect you, you’ve done your best.”
A patrolman, Barnett normally works the midnight shift, which he says is more family-oriented than second shift that he has been working in recent weeks. Barnett and his wife, Natalie, have one child, a boy age 7.
Barnett said he enjoys police work, most notably “having to problem-solve and make decisions on calls, to help people at the worst of times and, hopefully, you can play a positive role in their life.”
Barnett is one of several field training officers in the department.
“He’s a great officer and ... can always be counted on,” Police Chief Tony Brown said. “He’s very valuable as a field training officer — one of the officers we can count on to do a good job every day.”
Barnett said every officer who joins the department — even veteran police officers — has to go through the four phases of training, although the more seasoned ones might not have to spend so much time there.
The honoree has seen his share of memorable cases during his tenure as an officer.
“I’ve seen the homicides. I’ve seen the suicides. One home invasion, I was in a foot chase. I got the guy, and he confessed. I have seen some pretty bad accidents too.”
In one case, Barnett was transporting a prisoner, who had tried to climb into the drive-thru window at Hardee’s, to the Champaign County jail when the prisoner threatened to kill him. The prisoner also spat on Barnett. The prisoner, who had a lengthy criminal history, received a three-year prison sentence.
In a 2013 case, Barnett answered a call to shots fired at the since-demolished Rantoul Motel. There, he found two brothers who had been shot in a drug dispute. A Danville teenager was convicted of shooting the pair.
A 2005 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, Barnett earned a degree in criminal justice administration from Parkland College. Prior to coming to Rantoul, he worked briefly as a correctional officer for the Ford County Sheriff’s Department and then as a police officer in Gibson City.
Brown said in selecting Barnett as officer of the year, the selection committee noted that “Jim has great respect from his peers, and he was highly spoken of by other nominees. Members of the selection committee recognize Jim’s hard work and dedication to the village of Rantoul.”
Also nominated were officer Alejandro Carbajal, who has served with the department since September 2018, and Sgt. James Schmidt, who has served with the department since March.