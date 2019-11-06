RANTOUL — Northview Elementary students, Rantoul, recently participated in the International Walk to School Day — a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.
Over time, the event has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school.
Nearly 50 percent of Northview students either walk or ride a bike to school.
“Ensuring that our students have safe paths to either walk or ride a bike to school is a priority for our school and community,” Principal Kelly Mahoney said.
Next summer the village and school district are working together, through the help of a Safe Routes to School Grant, to extend sidewalks from the school to the community.