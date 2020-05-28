People were warned about spitting in public. Funerals were allowed. Hefty fines were levied against those who broke regulations. Influenza was reported at Chanute Field, and nasal sprays were used to combat the disease. These are some of the items gleaned from reports in the Paxton Record about the 1918-19 influenza outbreak, also called the Spanish flu.
The pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide, about one-third of the world’s population, and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million. Following are some stories from the Record compiled by office manager Pat Killion. (Stories from that period in the Rantoul Press are not available.)
October 4, 1918 Daily Record
INFLUENZA
Rules and Regulations of the Illinois Department of Public Health for the Control of Influenza
(In force September 28, 1918)
In order to preserve and improve the public health the Department of Health hereby makes and promulgate the following rules and regulations for the control, suppression and eradication of influenza:
Rule 1. Influenza Dangerous to Public Health
The Department of Public Health hereby declares influenza to be a contagious, infectious and communicable disease and dangerous to the public health.
Rule 2. Influenza to be Reported -- By and to Whom.
Every physician, nurse or other attendant, druggist, principal, directing officer of any hospital, school, jail or similar institution; parent, householder or other person having knowledge of a known or suspected case of influenza shall, within twenty-four hours of such knowledge of such known or suspected case coming to his notice, report the same in writing or by telephone to the local health authorities. All such reports as are made by telephone shall be following with a written report.
Upon receipt of such report the local health authority shall immediately forward copy of same to the State Department of Public Health, Springfield, Ill.
Rule 3. Contents of Report.
Such report shall state the name, address, age, occupation, name and address of employer of such diseased person, the date of onset of the disease, school attended, if any, precautions taken to prevent the spread of the infection and the name and address of the person making the report.
Rule 4. Isolation of Patient and Other Necessary Precautions.
Any person having influenza shall be confined to a large, well ventilated room of proper temperature, as remote from other occupants of the premises as is practicable and necessary to avoid contact.
The period of isolation should continue during the course of the disease and until the patient no longer harbors the causative organism in the respiratory tract.
None other than the necessary medical and nursing attendants shall enter the sick room or come in contact with the patient. The attendant should wear a face mask of gauze or other approved design when in attendance on the patient. All discharges from the respiratory tract, mouth, throat and nose of the patient shall be received in cloths which shall be burned immediately after using or in vessels containing an approved disinfecting solution.
When the foregoing precautions are properly observed, other occupants of the premises who show no evidence of influenza need not be confined to the premises. Is recommended, however, that persons residing on premises on which a case of influenza exists should refrain so far as possible from attending public gatherings, and avoid unnecessary contact with other persons. Visiting on such premises is strictly prohibited.
Placarding premises on which a case of influenza exists will not be required, excepting in those cases where the requirements of these rules are not being properly observed.
Rule 5. Terminal Disinfection.
Upon termination of the case the premises occupied by the patient shall be given a thorough cleansing, airing and sunning.
Rule 6. Spitting in Public Places.
Inasmuch as the infective organism of influenza is harbored in the respiratory tract, mouth, nose and throat, discharged from same shall not be cast in public places during an outbreak or threatened outbreak of the disease. All such discharges should be received in handkerchiefs or cloths which should be burned or disinfected by boiling or immersion in any approved disinfects after using.
Rule 7. Funerals.
Public funerals are permissible in deaths from influenza under the following circumstances:
(a) When the body of the deceased person is properly embalmed.
(b) When a body not embalmed is enclosed in a tight casket, the cover of which may or may not have a glass portion of permit viewing the remains. The cover should not be removed in the presence of the public.
Rule 8. Penalties.
Health or other officers who fail, neglect or refuse to enforce these rules and all persons who violate them, subject themselves to a fine of not to exceed $200 for each offense or to imprisonment in the county jail, not to exceed six months, or both.
Rule 9. Effective Date.
Whereas an emergency exists, the rules for the control of influenza shall be in force and effect on and after September 28, A.D. 1918
By order of Department of Public Health.
C. St Clair-Drake, Director
October 5, 1918
spanish influenza at chanutE field
Spanish influenza, the sickness which has swept over army camps and contonments throughout the United States, also made itself felt at Chanute Field during the past week. Seventeen members of the post, all of them flying cadets, were confined to the post hospital for observation as a result of the epidemic and entire command placed under quarantine shortly after the noon last Thursday.
Precaution methods as mapped out by the post surgeon, Maj. Lorin C. Collins, were at once taken and all indications today were that the annoysome disease had been successfully combated. The noses of every soldier on the post, including the officers and their wives, were sprayed twice a day and will continue to receive this treatment until the medical officers are fully assured that whatever Spanish influenza germs may have been lurking about the field have been totally destroyed. Not any of the men admitted to the hospital were seriously afflicted with the disease.
There were 3 deaths at the Fairbury hospital this week, resulting from Spanish influenza.
OCTOBER 7, 1918
This has been a sad day for the people of Paxton and vicinity as they received the news of the deaths of three of our younger citizens, who have passed away at camp hospitals as a result of the dreaded influenza, which has been running such a terrible race over the country.
OCTOBER 12, 1918
Chanute field is still under quarantine as the result of the epidemic of Spanish influenza which resulted in the death of two soldiers during the past week.
How soon the quarantine will be lifted is uncertain. About fifteen new cases of Spanish influenza were discovered during the past week, but indications today were that the epidemic had been checked. Five members of the hospital staff who were in charge of the influenza cases were overtaken by the disease and had to be ordered to bed by the Post surgeon. The majority of the cases have been discovered among the cadets. The disease also made its way to the guardhouse, where three prisoners were stricken during the week. None of the cases, however, with the exception of those which developed into pneumonia, have been serious.
OCTOBER 14, 1918
Up to the present time Paxton has been lucky in not having any great number of cases of influenza. That time has passed, however, and Sunday and today cases are being reported from all over town.
board of health notice
Be it Resolved by the Board of Health of the City of Paxton:
That in order to prevent the spread of the prevailing contagion which is prevalent over the state, it is hereby ordered that all schools, churches, moving picture and other theaters, billiard halls, pool halls, lodges, clubs and societies within the city of Paxton should be closed from the time of the passage and adoption of this resolution to Saturday, October 19, 1918 at 11 o’clock P.M.
OCTOBER 29, 1918
CHICAGO, Oct. 24 — Approximately one million cases of influenza have developed in Illinois during the present epidemic, according to a statement issued here tonight by Dr. C. St. Clair-Drake, director of the state department of public health. This number includes the mild cases as well as those which have proved to more serious.
Reports received today from 142 cities and towns in all sections of Illinois indicate that the epidemic has passed the crest in the northern part of the state, is approaching what is expected to be its highest point in the central section, while the southern counties may expect a large increase in the number of cases during the next two weeks.