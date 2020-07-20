Updated 2:25 p.m.
RANTOUL — The Interstate 57 northbound off ramp remained closed Monday afternoon after a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned.
Illinois State Police said there was no leakage of ammonia from the crash.
Ronald E. Gaffney, 58, of Fairmount was exiting on the ramp to U.S. 136 when his 2014 Kenworth overturned about 11:51 a.m. Gaffney was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said there was leakage at the scene, but it was water — not anhydrous ammonia or fuel.
State police said Gaffney’s rig left the roadway to the left and entered the grassy median. It rolled and came to rest on its side.
Waters said the anhydrous ammonia will have to be offloaded before the rig is moved upright.
Rantoul police were also on the scene assisting with traffic control.
Ten Rantoul firefighters responded to the call with one engine and one rescue truck.
